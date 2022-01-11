Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) PT Lowered to C$2.40

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.15 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EXN opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

