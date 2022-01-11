ExNetwork Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $832.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $10.87 million and $832.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

