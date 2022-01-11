Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.51

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 423737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

