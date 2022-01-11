Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. 32,925,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,604,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

