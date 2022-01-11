Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Truist raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 262,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

