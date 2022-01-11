Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

