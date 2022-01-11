FansTime Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,652.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $258,688.81 and $28,652.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

