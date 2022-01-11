Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

