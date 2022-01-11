Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Down 10%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

About Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

