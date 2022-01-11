Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £130.12 ($176.63).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($171.58) to £132.60 ($179.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from £110.70 ($150.26) to £127.50 ($173.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from £112 ($152.03) to £150 ($203.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £103.80 ($140.90) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($105,673.95).

Shares of FERG stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £124.50 ($169.00). 400,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of £122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of £109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,344 ($113.26) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($185.15). The company has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.