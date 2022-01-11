Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,350.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

