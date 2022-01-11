Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.17. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 66,127 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

