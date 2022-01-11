Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

FTRP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,515,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.