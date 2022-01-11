Financial Analysis: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) vs. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coro Global and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.19 Confluent $236.58 million 78.14 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coro Global and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 0 9 7 0 2.44

Confluent has a consensus price target of $65.69, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Confluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Coro Global.

Summary

Confluent beats Coro Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

