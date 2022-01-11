Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 15.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.89. 3,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,620. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

