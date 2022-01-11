Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.48. 20,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

