Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. FirstService accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after buying an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,018. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.