Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PEP traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

