Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,311. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

