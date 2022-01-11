First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.23% of First Bancorp worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.