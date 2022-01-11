First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.77. 151,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,932. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $571.90 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

