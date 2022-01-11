First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $571.90 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.43.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

