First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 839 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

