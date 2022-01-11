First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

