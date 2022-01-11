First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 245.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

