First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 393.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $1,736,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 68.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.77, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.