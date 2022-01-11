First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,313 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 36,811.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.42.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

