First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14,523.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $440.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.