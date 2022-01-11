First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

