First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $167,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

