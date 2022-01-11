Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $122.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

FISV stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

