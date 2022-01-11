Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

FIVE opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.68. Five Below has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.83.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

