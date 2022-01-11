Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 320,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

