Flamingo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.42 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Flamingo has a market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.34 or 0.07576324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.87 or 0.99572333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

