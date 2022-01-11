Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 1,822,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.