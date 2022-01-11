Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLGZY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.