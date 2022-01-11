Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.46 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

