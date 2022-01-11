Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $342,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 220.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Generac by 6.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Generac by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Generac by 18.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

