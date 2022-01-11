Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

