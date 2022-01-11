Fractal (FCL) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $88,671.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07528260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.47 or 0.99919494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

