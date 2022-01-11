Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $51.25 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

