Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
NYSE:FC opened at $51.25 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.
