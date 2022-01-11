FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.26. FutureFuel shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 185,780 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 350.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $671,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

