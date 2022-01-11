FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

XOM opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

