FY2021 EPS Estimates for Root, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Root in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Root’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $2.81 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at about $4,963,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

