G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.71% of G Squared Ascend I worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at $3,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

G Squared Ascend I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.