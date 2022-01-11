G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $975 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.60.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

