GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 24th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

