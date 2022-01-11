Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

GAMCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.