Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Shares of GCI remained flat at $$5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,855. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $724.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gannett will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 222.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett by 675.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

