Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “
Shares of GCI remained flat at $$5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,855. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $724.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 222.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett by 675.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
