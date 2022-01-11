Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.44. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATO. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,906,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.